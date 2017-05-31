Lake City police charge teens for burglary, stealing car

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police say a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old have been arrested for a burglary Monday. Officers also say the 13-year-old faces charges for stealing a car earlier in the week.

A release from Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker says officers were called after the two teens kicked down the door of a home on Moore Street on May 29 at 10:50 p.m. An elderly woman was inside the home at the time, and when the teens entered the home, she screamed and the juveniles ran away.

Two days earlier, the 13-year-old juvenile allegedly stole a 2014 Chevrolet Impala from Scott Street Chief Coker says later that day, the car, as well as the juvenile, were located officers. While attempting to further investigate the incident, the juvenile ran away from police.

The 13-year-old juvenile was later caught and charged with grand larceny and burglary first degree.

The 12-year-old juvenile will be charged with burglary first degree.