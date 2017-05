LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office arrested a North Carolina man on Tuesday.

Ernest Junior Locklear, 26, from Wagram, NC was arrested for larceny and probation violation.

According to a Scotland County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Locklear was also arrested on outstanding warrants for breaking and entering and two counts of larceny from October 2016.

Locklear was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center with a $16,500 bond. His first court date is Thursday.