Local churches team up to host community lunch program in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, SC (WBTW) – Four local churches came together Wednesday to host a community lunch program.

The weekly lunch program is held at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church in Garden City though Surfside United Methodist, Belin United Methodist and Low Country Community all pitch in. Organizers say the location is convenient for all of the participating churches and its also accessible for the people they’re serving.

This event is not at all like a soup kitchen. Instead of a line, anyone who attends is seated at a table and served just like they would be at a restaurant.

“We wanted to treat our people as invited guests. So, a lot of people don’t want to go to a soup kitchen or a community meal, but everybody likes to go to a restaurant and be treated with dignity. And that’s the way we want to treat our guests, with dignity, the way we think that Christ would treat them if he were here personally serving them,” said Pastor Brad Bellah at Shepherd of the Sea Lutheran Church.

Each organization picks a week each month to serve those in need.

Organizers say they’ve just started hosting the lunch but already, they’re getting crowds of up to 90 people. The churches host the program every Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.