Myrtle Beach police search for woman missing after leaving town with acquaintance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are asking for help finding a missing person last seen on May 22.

A report from Myrtle Beach police says 32-year-old Jennifer Danielle Whittaker was reported missing on May 26 by her husband.

The husband told police they were staying in the White Sands Motel and trying to repair his car. Whittaker reportedly went with an acquaintance to pick up a part for the car on May 22 and left her belongings with her husband.

Four days later, her husband had still not heard from her and when he called the acquaintance, the person never answered.

According to the incident report, the acquaintance told police he had just met the couple and was just trying to help them. The acquaintance says the victim asked for a ride while her husband was working on the car and he took Whittaker to his sister’s house in Red Bluff and left her there overnight.

The report says the acquaintance told police he returned to the home the next day to find Whittaker had called an unknown person and was picked up from the sister’s house without telling anyone who she was leaving with or where she was going.

Myrtle Beach police say Whittaker is 5’3″ tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.