Myrtle Beach police searching for missing 22-year-old

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A 22- year- old woman has gone missing in Myrtle Beach.

Daisy Joan Diaz, 22, was reported missing on Tuesday. A police report states that Diaz was last seen on May 27 at about 5 p.m. near 15th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive.

Diaz is a white female, standing about 4’11”, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue bathing suit top and black wind-breaker pants. The police report states Diaz has no phone or friends in the area.

If you have any information, please contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.