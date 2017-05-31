Nutrition program offers vouchers to Georgetown County seniors

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – More Georgetown County seniors may see farm fresh foods on their tables.

Vouchers for the South Carolina Department of Social Services’ Senior Nutrition Program will be handed out in Georgetown County on June 6 for low income senior residents to use. The nutrition program helps about 25,000 seniors in 41 counties across the state.

In a Facebook post, Georgetown County officials say, “County residents age 60 and older who meet income requirements may qualify to receive farmers market vouchers” as part of the program. These vouchers are valid from June to October, and are able to be used for fresh fruits and vegetables from farmer’s markets.

To qualify, seniors must be age 60 or older with a low household income, be able to provide proof of identity and provide their driver’s license or ID card, and provide proof of living in Georgetown County.

The vouchers will be given out Tuesday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beck Recreation Center, located at 2030 Church Street.

For more information about the program, contact Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coordinator Stacey Richardson at 1-800-616-1309 or at Stacey.Richardson@dss.sc.gov