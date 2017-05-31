Pelicans drop home opener to Down East

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost their series opener to the Down East Wood Ducks 4-3 in 14 innings on Wednesday night at TicketReturn.com field.

The Wood Ducks got out to an early 2-0 lead, but in the bottom of the fourth the Pelicans rallied. Daniel Spignola, Jesse Hodges and Tyler Alamo each hit RBI singles to give the Pelicans a 3-2 lead.

But in the 7th Eduardo Pinto drove in the game-tying run with a single to center.

The game stayed tied until the 14th inning. Arturo Lara reached on a fielder’s choice and Jairo Beras scored the go-ahead run to make it 4-3.

The Pelicans and Wood Ducks will be back in action tomorrow night at TicketReturn.com field. First pitch is at 7 p.m.