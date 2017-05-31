Study names CCU as a top school for liquor violations

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Coastal Carolina University popped up in a recent study pertaining to alcohol on college campuses. According to the study by projectknow.com, CCU had the highest number of combined reported disciplinary actions and arrests, 1,070 in total.

The study used the latest data from the U.S. Department of Education and only looked at nonprofit four-year colleges with more than 10,000 enrolled students. Its main purpose was to see how universities’ drug and alcohol policies affected their crime rates, if at all. The authors of the study compared “dry” campuses, where drinking alcohol is completely prohibited regardless of drinking age, to “wet” campuses, which allow alcohol consumption but are subject to the individual school’s rules. CCU is considered a “wet” campus, read its complete Alcohol and Drug Policy here.

The latest numbers were from 2015, from the Department of Education’s Office of Postsecondary Education Campus Safety and Security crime data, and reflect arrests and disciplinary actions involving CCU students that occurred on and off campus. Researchers found Coastal reported 148 arrests and 922 disciplinary actions. The study calculated the results per 10,000 students.

In 2014, Coastal Carolina University made headlines when it was connected to an event by “I’m Shmacked,” a group which publicizes videos of students partying and displaying drunken behavior. The event resulted in 35 people being arrested at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach.

That same year, a Campus Safety and Security report showed a high number of liquor law violations, and in response CCU implemented a mandatory course, called “AlcoholEdu.” According to the university, it requires all incoming students complete the two-part online course about the dangers of alcohol.