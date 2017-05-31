StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

The warm and humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. A weak cold front is still stalled to our north keeping the chances for thunderstorms around for today. High pressure will build in on Thursday, likely leading to a dry day, but the high will move offshore on Friday, leading to a return of isolated late day thunderstorms. This chance for pop up storms will continue into the weekend. It will stay warm and humid through the weekend. Another weak cold front will approach the Carolinas late Sunday into Monday, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms, but not much of a cool down.

Today, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-87 inland, 82-84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a stray shower. Lows 66-67 inland, 70 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 84-89.