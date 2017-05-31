Williamsburg County crews respond to explosion, fire reported at Suburban Propane

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – The Williamsburg County Fire Department says they responded to an explosion reported at Suburban Propane on Dennis Avenue in Kingstree Wednesday morning.

Captain William Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department says the call came in around 9:50 a.m. and the first unit on the scene reported that the fire was out and there was one person injured.

Fire crews helped Williamsburg County EMS load the patient, who was airlifted to Augusta Burn Center, the release from Captain Horton said.

Officials are still looking into what caused the fire, but say the damage was contained to a small area of the facility.

Williamsburg County Fire Department units received help from Kingstree Fire Department, Kingstree Police Department and the Williamsburg County Sheriffs Department.