2 drivers sent to hospital after crash involving Darlington County activity bus

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW)- Darlington County schools says one of their activity buses was involved in a three car crash this morning just outside of Hartsville.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the crash and happened at 7:59 a.m. on South Fifth Street near Snow Hill Drive and US 15.

According to Darlington County School District spokesperson Audrey Childers, a car hit an activity bus and two drivers were transported to the hospital. There were no children on board the activity bus at the time of the collision, Childers adds.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating.