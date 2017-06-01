2017 hurricane names

By Published: Updated:

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1, 2017, and will end on November 30, 2017. These dates historically describe the period each year when most tropical cyclones form in the Atlantic basin. However, as shown by Tropical Storm Arlene, the formation of tropical cyclones is possible at any time of the year. For the third consecutive year in a row, activity began early, with the formation of Tropical Storm Arlene on April 19, nearly a month and a half before the official start of the season. It is only the second named storm on record to exist in the month in April, with the first being Ana in 2003.

2017 Names list:

Arlene

Bret

Cindy

Don

Emily

Franklin

Gert

Harvey

Irma

Jose

Katia

Lee

Maria

Nate

Ophelia

Philippe

Rina

Sean

Tammy

Vince

Whitney

