2017 hurricane names

The Florence Police Department is asking for help identifying people wanted for questioning.

A former lawmaker’s son pleaded guilty after a camera was found in a local restaurant’s bathroom in 2015, according to the S.C. Attorney Gen…

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina lawmakers are considering eliminating the requirement that people must have a permit to carry a concealed ha…

Police have started carrying new protection for their K-9 partners: naloxone, a drug that has long been used to reverse opioid overdoses in …

RALEIGH, N.C.- Your cell phone may be doing bad things and you don’t even know about it. Security experts have discovered a piece of malware…