2017 hurricane names

The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1, 2017, and will end on November 30, 2017. These dates historically describe the period each year when most tropical cyclones form in the Atlantic basin. However, as shown by Tropical Storm Arlene, the formation of tropical cyclones is possible at any time of the year. For the third consecutive year in a row, activity began early, with the formation of Tropical Storm Arlene on April 19, nearly a month and a half before the official start of the season. It is only the second named storm on record to exist in the month in April, with the first being Ana in 2003.
2017 Names list:
Arlene
Bret
Cindy
Don
Emily
Franklin
Gert
Harvey
Irma
Jose
Katia
Lee
Maria
Nate
Ophelia
Philippe
Rina
Sean
Tammy
Vince
Whitney