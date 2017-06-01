5 juveniles arrested for various crimes in Marion

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Marion police say they have arrested five young people for a string of crimes in the city of Marion.

According to Chief Dewayne Tennie of the Marion Police Department, five juveniles were arrested on Thursday on charges including motor vehicle theft, theft from a motor vehicle, grand larceny, petit larceny, possession of stolen goods, conspiracy and malicious damage to property.

“These crimes occurred over the last few weeks and due to the diligent effort of the officers and investigators, they were able to identify, locate, and arrest the subjects,” Chief Tennie said in a press release. “These arrests solved a great deal of crimes that have been reported and hopefully, will bring closure and peace of mind to the victims as well as the citizens of the city. It is of the utmost importance for the citizens to be safe in their neighborhoods and our officers work tirelessly to ensure that the citizens can be safe, as well their property secure, and have peace of mind.”