Bennettsville double murder suspect waives right to bond hearing

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – According to SLED, a judge has made an exception to the gag order in the case of a Marlboro County double murder.

On Thursday, SLED officials released a statement on behalf of the Fourth Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office that Jejauncey Harrington has waived his right to a bond hearing at this time.

Harrington is accused of murdering Ella Lowery and her child, Iyana Lowery. Harrington is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping and armed robbery.

A gag order was filed May 18 to prevent extrajudicial statements and the release of documents in the case. Under the order, no comments or interviews can be given by people involved in the case.

Harrington’s first court appearance will be on August 17 at 9 a.m. and the case remains under investigation.