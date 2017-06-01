Broadway at the Beach’s ‘Celebrity Square’ renamed ‘The Avenue’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Ahead of the grand opening of Dave & Buster’s, Burroughs & Chapin has announced a new name for the Celebrity Square area of Broadway at the Beach.

The new name, The Avenue, reflects a design inspiration built around a repurposed warehouse district architectural style and the successful implementation of a strategy to attract new tenants who would be open and active during daylight hours. The Avenue’s vibrant new identity is highlighted by Hard Rock Cafe’s new location, the arrival of Wahlburgers, American Tap House and Dave & Buster’s. All of these locations have outdoor seating designed to add an upbeat social energy to the entire area.

“We’re pleased to unveil this new name and welcome everyone to The Avenue,” said Chad E. Carlson, executive vice president for Burroughs & Chapin in the press release. “It was our vision to create a place that builds upon the magic and vibrancy that makes Broadway at the Beach so special.”

The Avenue is the first step of a multi-year transformation for Broadway at the Beach. Work continues in Mediterranean Village, located next to The Avenue, with new facades and landscaping being installed. In addition, new amusement rides, including a Ferris Wheel, continue to be installed at all three Pavilion Park locations on property. Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen and Carolina Ale House are both scheduled to open this summer.

“As we complete this important milestone and first step in our multi-year transformation at Broadway at the Beach, there is still a lot more excitement to come,” said Carlson. “This is only the beginning of the many initiatives we have planned to elevate the guest experience and to position Broadway at the Beach as the Southeast’s premier family entertainment destination.”

Information above is from a submitted press release.