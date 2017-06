MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating after a crash involving a moped and another vehicle Thursday morning at 72 Avenue North and Kings Highway.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the collision was reported around 10:45 a.m. and the driver of the moped has been transported to the hospital.

Police ask that drivers avoid the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.