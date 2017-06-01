1 killed in crash involving Darlington County activity bus

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW)- SC Highway Patrol says one person was killed after hitting an activity bus head on Thursday morning on US 15 near Hartsville.

Darlington County schools confirms one of their activity buses was involved in a multiple vehicle crash this morning just outside of Hartsville. According to Darlington County School District spokesperson Audrey Childers, there were no children on board the activity bus at the time of the collision.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 7:59 a.m.on South Fifth Street near Snow Hill Drive. Four vehicles including a Chevrolet car, a Dodge Truck, the activity bus and a BMW car were involved in the accident.

Cpl. Collins says the crash happened when the Chevrolet drove left of center, side-swiped the truck and hit the bus head on. The BMW was hit with debris, officials say.

The driver of the Chevrolet was killed as a result of the crash and the bus driver was taken to Carolina Pines Hospital for treatment, Cpl. Collins says.

SC Highway Patrol is investigating.