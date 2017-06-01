Georgetown County K9 officers get protective vests

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Two K9 officers with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office are getting protective vests thanks to a fundraising group made up of concerned citizens.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says Blitz and Spike will now be protected from gunfire and knife attacks when they go to work. Blitz is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois and Spike is a 4-year-old Dutch Shepard. Both officers are specially trained for taking down suspects, tracking, narcotics and article searches, according to their handlers.

“We are grateful to these people for their generosity,” said Sheriff Lane Cribb in the press release. “These dogs put their lives on the line to protect our officers. Its comforting to me to know that we are providing this additional protection for them.”

The fundraiser was organized by Realtor Robbie Buice and included Seaspray Homes LLC, Quantum Realty Management, Shawn and Jeffrey Kanarish, Robert and Angie Buice, William Cartmill and Lisa Hergenrother, Steven and Susan Maynard, and Robert and Maggie Boineau.