Lake City police warn of phone scam after victim loses $8,000

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – Lake City police are warning resident about a phone scam after receiving a report of a victim swindled out of more than $8,000.

Lake City police received the report Wednesday about an ongoing phone scam, according to Police Chief Kipp Coker. The victim told officers they received a phone call that a family member was arrested in Florida. The caller, using a phone number from British Columbia, told the victim to buy Walmart gift cards and to call them back with the gift card numbers for their family member to be released. The suspect knew the victim’s name and the family members name, police say. The victim’s losses were at or above $8,000, Chief Coker said.

Chief Coker is encouraging people educate themselves on these scams and suggests people not answer any phone number that you do not recognize.

If anyone has become a victim of this scam or any similar situation, police recommended you call local law enforcement.