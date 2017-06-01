Man pleads guilty to hiding camera in bathroom, impersonating cop

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A former lawmaker’s son pleaded guilty after a camera was found in a local restaurant’s bathroom in 2015, according to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

They say Kevin Allen Parker pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism and to impersonating a law enforcement officer.

He was sentenced to three years in prison but is expected to serve a six-month home incarceration and a five-year probation.

He is now listed on the sex offender registry.

Parker is the son of Steve Parker, a former South Carolina lawmaker.

He was arrested in 2015 after he placed a camera in the women’s bathroom at Delaney’s Irish Pub in downtown Spartanburg.

Police say the device fell off the wall and was discovered by two women.

According to a police report, officers confiscated the camera device and Parker’s iPhone at the time of his arrest.