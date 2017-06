FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is asking for help identifying people wanted for questioning.

Florence police say they’re wanted in regard to shoplifting at the Belk on David H. McLeod Blvd on May 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).