St. James Middle School students surprise retiring principal with lip-sync video

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) -St. James Middle School students came up with a unique way to say goodbye to their principal.

Dr. Dwight Boykin is retiring after 19 years at St. James Middle. To say thank you, the students and staff created a lip-sync video.

They recorded it a couple days ago and showed it to Dr. Boykin last night.

“It’s been great. Nineteen years, it’s been a great ride. A lot of great relationships, positive relationships. Like a good eagle scout, I hope I left it a little better than what I found it, and I believe we did. And that video is a great representative that great things are happening at St James Middle. It will continue to be great,” said Dr. Dwight Boykin, Principal at St. James Middle School.

in total about 1200 students and 100 staffers appeared in the video.

“All twelve hundred students kept it a secret. Even though I knew something was going on but I didn’t know what,” said Boykin.

You can see the video they put together below.