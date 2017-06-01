Tidelands Health offers new toll-free information line

GEORGETOWN, SC – Tidelands Health has launched a new toll-free information line, called Better Health Connection, at 1-866-Tidelands (1-866-843-3526). Callers can get help finding a physician, learn about the health system’s care services or register for an upcoming class.

“Sometimes people looking for health information have questions or aren’t sure where to start,” said Amy Stevens, vice president of marketing and communications for Tidelands Health. “Better Health Connection helps break down those barriers by giving people a place to call for answers.” Better Health Connection features live operators available on a 24/7 basis. Although the operators cannot offer medical advice, they can refer callers to a Tidelands Health physician or provide information about the types of services offered through the health system.

This spring, Tidelands Health is planning to break ground on Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, a $44 million, 65,000-square-foot medical facility in fast-growing Horry County. The new location will be home to a wide variety of services, including physician offices, physical therapy, imaging, pain management, laboratory and more.

In addition, Tidelands Health has announced plans to partner with HealthSouth Corp. for the construction of a new, 46-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Little River.

Plus, to help draw new primary care physicians to the area, the health system has partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina to launch a new family medicine residency program in Horry County. The program will welcome its first class of eight residency students in July.