StormTracker13 Thursday Forecast

Warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. The stalled front that has been to our north all week has finally dissipated. High pressure behind this front will bring drier air aloft, which will provide more sunshine and a lower chance for rain. Rain chances will stay low into the weekend and it will heat up. Some spots away from the coast will hit 90 on Friday, and this warmer weather will last through the weekend. By Sunday a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible. A cold front will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday, then cooler weather for the middle of next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 64-67 inland, 69-70 beaches

Friday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 85-90.