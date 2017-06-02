Around Town: Dave and Buster’s Grand Opening on Monday

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The wait is almost over! Dave and Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach is set to have their grand opening this Monday, June 5th at 10:00am.

At Dave & Buster’s you can play hundreds of the hottest new arcade games in their Million Dollar Midway and win tickets for epic prizes. Or try their mouth-watering, chef-crafted creations including wings, steaks, burgers, and more.

The premium bar features innovative cocktails, an impressive wine selection, and 20+ beers. Guests can also watch their favorite teams on one of the massive HDTVs with stadium sound..

Invite all of your friends or coworkers for an unforgettable party or event! Dave and Buster’s works with every size and budget to make planning easy so you can focus on the FUN!

Happy Hour is weekdays from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.

Myrtle Beach is the 99th location for Dave and Buster’s, and the third in South Carolina.

For more information visit daveandbusters.com.

