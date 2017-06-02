Deputies capture Conway man who resisted arrest, ran from law enforcement

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Thursday afternoon, Horry County Sheriff’s Office captured a man with outstanding warrants after he resisted arrest and ran from law enforcement.

Around 2 p.m., deputies first located 48-year-old Donald Alan Bonini on D Street in Conway, according to Lt. Sherri Smith with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonini was wanted on a warrant for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature signed by Horry County police. The warrant says Bonini doused a victim in lighter fluid and threw a piece of clothing at the victim that was on fire in an attempt to get the fluid to ignite on May 20.

While deputies tried to take Bonini into custody, he resisted arrest and ran towards D Street and Highway 501 in Conway. A perimeter was set up near Willie James Road and Willard Road and Bonini was captured 30 minutes later at the intersection of US-501 and Willard Road.

The suspect was treated by EMS for heat exhaustion and and transported to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to the press release, Conway Police Department, Horry County Police Department, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and Agents with South Carolina Probation and Parole all contributed to the investigation.