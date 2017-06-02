DHEC investigating scabies outbreak at Florence retirement home

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – DHEC is investigating after receiving a report of a scabies outbreak at Carriage House of Florence.

Carriage House is a community residential care facility or an assisted living facility located on South Parker Drive.

A press release from DHEC says the department was notified on May 9 that residents were potentially affected by the very contagious condition.

The office responded to the report by visiting the facility to determine the number of residents potentially affected and to make treatment recommendations and also advise the facility how to prevent the mites from spreading.

“The department is working with the facility staff to ensure proper care of the residents and to monitor for additional cases. DHEC is maintaining communications with the facility and the infection control measures they are taking. The department will continue to monitor the health and safety of all residents in the facility,” the press release states.

Scabies is a skin condition caused by mites that are transmitted by close personal contact with infected individuals or their belongings.

The cases identified in the facility do not pose a threat to the general public, DHEC assures. For more information about scabies please visit DHEC’s website here.