Emergency crews respond after car crashes into Conway gas station

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – First responders were called to the Speedway on Myrtle Ridge Drive Friday after a car drove inside the convenience store.

Real time traffic information from the SC Highway Patrol says the collision happened at 2:44 p.m. on Friday.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol says the car was parked at the gas station and when the driver went to back up, “some sort of mechanical issue occurred” and the car went through the store.

There were no injuries reported and no one transported to the hospital, Cpl. Collins says.

Horry County Fire Rescue and state highway patrol were called to the crash.

 

