Florence police identify man who shot person, fled on bicycle

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are looking for a man they say shot someone several times after an argument Thursday night.

A press release from Lt. Mike Brandt says it happened at 724 West Ingram Street in Florence around 8:13 p.m.

Police say the suspect left the scene on a bicycle after the shooting.

Friday afternoon, investigators identified the suspect as Bennie John Nowlin. Nowlin is wanted for attempted murder and he could be armed and dangerous, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS Thursday night and as of Friday, officials say the person’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).