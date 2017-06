FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are looking for a man they say shot and hurt someone after an argument Thursday night.

They say it happened at 724 Ingram Street in Florence.

Police say the suspect is a black man who left the scene on a bicycle.

The victim went to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).