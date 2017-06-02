Florence police search for man who shot person, fled on bicycle

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are looking for a man they say shot someone several times after an argument Thursday night.

A press release from Lt. Mike Brandt says it happened at 724 Ingram Street in Florence around 8:13 p.m.

Police say the suspect is a man who left the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, Lt. Brandt says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372).

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s