Florence police search for man who shot person, fled on bicycle

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police are looking for a man they say shot someone several times after an argument Thursday night.

A press release from Lt. Mike Brandt says it happened at 724 Ingram Street in Florence around 8:13 p.m.

Police say the suspect is a man who left the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS, Lt. Brandt says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).