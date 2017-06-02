Florence police locate woman last seen at her home Thursday night

UPDATE: Florence police say Clemons has been located safe and sound. 

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is searching for a woman last seen at her home Thursday.

Alex June Clemons was reported missing Friday, according to Florence police.

Clemons was last seen leaving her home on Clarendon Avenue at 11 p.m.

Clemons is 25 years old, 5’06”, with blonde hair and she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey yoga pants and her hair in a pony tail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372).

