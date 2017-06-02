Friday is National Doughnut Day

“Mmm, doughnuts.” The famous quote by Homer Simpson conjures up the smell of the sugary, sweet circles of baked goodness. So, get ready and plan your commute this Friday, June 2. It’s National Doughnut Day and you can get free doughnuts!

Both Krispy Kreme and Dunkin’ Donuts will celebrate National Doughnut Day by giving each customer one free doughnut of any variety. At Dunkin’ Donuts, you’ll need to buy a drink to get the free doughnut. Both chains note the freebies are available at participating locations while supplies last. So, you may want to check first before driving over.

National Doughnut Day was originally established in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor the women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

More than 10 billion doughnuts are made each year in the U.S. alone, generating hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue.