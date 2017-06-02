Marion County Sheriff’s Office searches for man for armed robbery, 6 kidnapping charges

MARION, SC – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a person wanted for several violent crimes in Marion County.

The press release from Marion County Sheriff’s Office Captain Judith Barker says 20-year-old Jacorius Devontae Campbell is wanted for armed robbery, six counts of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Campbell is 5 feet 6 inches and 168 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 423-8216 or Marion County 911 at (843) 423-8399.