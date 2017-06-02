Myrtle Beach reminds beach goers of umbrella policy

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As temperatures warm and visitors flock to the Grand Strand, city officials are reminding people of Myrtle Beach’s umbrella policy.

Current rules restrict the use of tents and other shading devices, excluding umbrellas and small toddler tents, between Memorial Day through Labor Day, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page.

Umbrellas up to seven-and-a-half feet in diameter are allowed behind the established umbrella line. No other shading devices are allowed during the summer months. City officials say tents used to be so plentiful at peak times and locations that they blocked access and visibility to the water’s edge, affecting public safety and everyone’s experience at the beach.The umbrella policy first went into effect at the beginning of the summer 2014 season.