Man accused of shooting person, fleeing on bicycle turns self in to Florence police

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say a man accused of shooting someone several times after an argument Thursday night has turned himself in.

On Monday, 24-year-old Bennie John Nowlin was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A press release from Lt. Mike Brandt says the shooting happened at 724 West Ingram Street in Florence around 8:13 p.m. Police say the suspect left the scene on a bicycle after the shooting.

Friday afternoon, investigators identified Nowlin as the suspect in the case.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS Thursday night and as of Friday, officials say the person’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Nowlin is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC  / 1-888-274-6372).

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s