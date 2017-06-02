Man accused of shooting person, fleeing on bicycle turns self in to Florence police

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say a man accused of shooting someone several times after an argument Thursday night has turned himself in.

On Monday, 24-year-old Bennie John Nowlin was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A press release from Lt. Mike Brandt says the shooting happened at 724 West Ingram Street in Florence around 8:13 p.m. Police say the suspect left the scene on a bicycle after the shooting.

Friday afternoon, investigators identified Nowlin as the suspect in the case.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS Thursday night and as of Friday, officials say the person’s injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

Nowlin is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers (1-888-CRIMESC / 1-888-274-6372).