SC Governor makes stop in Georgetown to talk hurricane preparedness

By Published: Updated:

 

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Governor Henry McMaster spent part of his day in the Grand Strand Friday.

He met with local emergency management officials in Georgetown to ensure they have everything they need should a strong hurricane come this way.

The governor also said you can help out by not spreading rumors or false information before, or after a storm hits.

“There’s a lot of social media. Often, it’s inaccurate. Honestly, honest mistakes, inaccurate. But it can cause a lot of trouble about what roads are out, what bridges are out, what’s flooded and what’s not. So, I ask everyone to be sure that you are listening to official channels when you are seeking information about what you should do and what you should not do,” said Governor Henry McMaster.

Along with Georgetown County, Governor McMaster also made stops in Charleston and Beaufort.

 

 

