StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Hot and humid through the weekend with a few pop up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend, keeping it warm and keeping rain chances low. Tonight will be warm and muggy. We will continue to warm up tomorrow with some spots hitting 90 degrees in the afternoon. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm on Saturday, then a few scattered storms Sunday. The better rain chance will wait until Monday and Tuesday with a cold front that will move through the Carolinas. This will bring in cooler and less humid weather for the middle of next week.

Tonight, warm & muggy. Lows near 66-68 inland, beaches 70.

Tomorrow, Mostly sunny, isolated late day t-shower, warm and humid. Highs 89-90 inland, 85-86 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs 85-90.