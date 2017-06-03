6 of 18 Clemson students, 1 Wofford student marked safe in London

By Published:
An armed Police officer looks through his weapon on London Bridge in London, Saturday, June 3, 2017. British police said they were dealing with "incidents" on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market in the heart of the British capital Saturday, as witnesses reported a vehicle veering off the road and hitting several pedestrians. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

(WSPA) – Clemson University and Wofford College have reached out to students who are studying in London to make sure they are safe after the incidents on and near the London Bridge.

The Clemson Abroad Global Engagement program has confirmed that 6 of 18 students are safe, but they are still waiting to hear from the others.

Because it is past midnight in London, the other students may not respond until the morning, the director of the program says.

A student who was visiting London from Clemson’s Belgium program has also been confirmed safe.

One Wofford College student is studying abroad in London and has been marked safe as well.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

