Ambassador Nikki Haley: President Trump “believes the climate is changing”

The President said Thursday that the U.S. would immediately “cease all implementation” of the non-binding agreement, citing the “draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country.”

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Just two days after President Trump announced the United States would withdraw from the Paris climate accord, U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said Trump “believes the climate is changing, and he believes pollutants are part of that equation.”

The agreement was reached in 2015 when the U.S. and 194 other nations agreed to reduce carbon emissions. Mr. Trump’s announcement made the U.S. one of only three countries in the world not signed onto the accord.

Haley said the president is “absolutely intent on making sure that we have clean air, clean water, that he makes sure that we’re doing everything we can to keep America’s moral compass in the world when it comes to the environment.”

“We’ve done that in the past. We’ll do it in the future,” she said. “It’s what the U.S. does. It’s what we’ll continue to do,”

“But at the end of the day, watch what the president does.” Haley told CBS’s John Dickerson on Face the Nation. “What he is doing is making sure that we have jobs for American citizens but also making sure that we have a clean environment.”