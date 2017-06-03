Body of unknown female found in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Lumberton Police located a female body found behind a vacant residence on 8th Street on Saturday morning.

The Lumberton Police Department, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office Investigator all worked the crime scene, according to a press release.

“The body is being sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and an autopsy,” the press release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer White or Detective David Williford at the Lumberton police Department, at (910) 671-3845.