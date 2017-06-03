Charleston church volunteer turned Priest accused of sexual abuse

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- Charleston police have arrested a New York Priest accused of sexually abusing two boys more than 30 years ago.

According to arrest records, 53-year-old Freddy Washington is charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of committing lewd act on a child under 16 years of age.

Washington was not a priest at the time of the allegations but his attorney, Eduardo Curry, tells us he was a volunteer at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Police affidavits say Washington allegedly inappropriately touched two young children training to be alter boys in the front stairwell of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Affidavit’s say he allegedly told the boys it was part of a ‘ritual’.

Washington turned himself in to police in New York, where he was working as a pastor in Harlem.

He is currently out on sabbatical. His most recent parish declined to comment.

The Diocese of Charleston released a statement saying the allegations against Father Washington stem from alleged incidents before he became a priest.

The statement goes on to say that diocesan officials learned about the allegations, they conducted an investigation which lead them to report the victims’ claims to local police.

Washington is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County.