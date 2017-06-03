FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – During Florence district ones graduations Saturday visitors were greeted with a wand down and officials from SLED, Florence County Sheriffs and United States marshals.

“We have increased our security protocol, which again tends to slow things down but the world we live in today we want to do everything we can as all SMG buildings are now currently doing,” said Civic Center assistant general manger Paul Beard.

SMG The Property owners of the Florence Civic Center also are managers the Venue in Manchester, England where Terrorist attacks took place just last week.

News13 reached out to SMG to learn if the increased security in the Florence Civic Center has to do with that attack, but we have not heard back. However, officials tell us most of the increased security in Florence began months ago

“We began back in February where we wind on all public major events we do winding and bag checks and now Sled has agreed that they would come to every major public ticketed event that we have from now going forward and do a building suite prior to the event for

“In previous years we did not have to go all the way around the front of the Civic Center we just stayed right here in congregated with each other so that was a big difference in the way that was handled with left security, with more security I think it’s a big inconvenience for everybody”

And although The increased security may not be liked by some Florence civic center representatives say they just want to be safe.

n the Florence Civic Center let us know that they plan on increasing security in the future with measures like walk through metal detectors.