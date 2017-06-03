Marion police officer gets in wreck while responding to a call

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A Marion police officer was involved in a wreck while responding to a call Friday night.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. on East Highway 76 in front of Walmart.

According to Chief Dewayne Tennie, the officer was responding to a call when another vehicle turned in front of him, causing him to collide into the side of the vehicle.

The officer, along with the occupants of the other vehicle, were transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to investigate the collision.

There is no further information in regards to the seriousness of the injuries sustained at this time.