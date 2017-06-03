Myrtle Beach hosting two beach side festivals this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Beach-goers, look no further.

Myrtle Beach is hosting two ocean side events this weekend. The Sun Fun Festival and the Native Sons Salt Games are back.

According to a City of Myrtle Beach Facebook post, the festivities at the Sun Fun Festival include a parade, concerts and other events. The parade will start at 10 a.m and travels along Ocean Boulevard, between 8th Avenue and 16 Avenue North. According to the Sun Fun Festival website, today’s events include a Quick Sand demonstration with the Sand Lovers, Carnival Games in Pyler Park, located at 1309 North Ocean Blvd, and a fireworks show off of 2nd Avenue Pier.

The Native Sons Salt Games are being held today and tomorrow along 8th and 9th Avenues North. Myrtle Beach’s only competitive beach festival, this event is free to attend.According to the Native Sons Salt Games website, events include surf competitions, yoga on the Boardwalk, a 5k, a kid’s run, a cross fit challenge, and a skateboarding competition. There will also be live music during the afternoon of both days, and an awards ceremony tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m.

For more information on the Sun Fun Festival, visit Sunfunmb.com. For more information on the Native Sons Salt Games, visit thesaltgames.com.