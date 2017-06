NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Tobacco Road beat the Myrtle Beach Mutiny 4-2 on Saturday night at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. The game was the home opener for the Mutiny, a local amateur soccer team in the 72-team Premiere Development League.

The Mutiny was only down 3-2 at halftime but the team got shutout in the second half. Click on the video to see highlights from the second half.