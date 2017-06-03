Toxicology report reveals Chris Cornell used prescription drugs before death

By Published:
Chris Cornell
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2008, file photo, musician Chris Cornell performs on stage during Conde Nast's Fashion Rocks show in New York. Autopsy reports show Cornell had sedatives and an anxiety drug in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room. The reports released Friday, June 2, 2017, by the Wayne County medical examiner, two weeks after Cornell was found dead, say the drugs didn't contribute to the cause of death but don't elaborate. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, File)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Soundgarden front man Chris Cornell had prescription drugs in his system at the time of his death, according to CNN.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner reported to have found “a mix of Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital, Pseudoephedrine and the prescription sedative Lorazepam (Ativan) in the report” says CNN.

Despite the substances in his system, the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s office reported the drugs “did not contribute to the cause of death”. The official autopsy ruled the cause of death as suicide by hanging.

Cornell was buried last week at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

