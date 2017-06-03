Two people shot in Dillon, suspect in custody

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon Police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday night near West Jackson Street in Dillon.

Dameon Deon Dorale Rogers, 27, was arrested in reference to the incident on June 3, reports confirm.

According to Dillon Police Chief David Lane, the shooting happened about 7:15 p.m. Saturday night.

A police report from Dillon police says officers arrived at the scene to find one person had been shot twice in the leg and once in the back. The victim also advised another person had been shot in the groin area.

Police were advised the shooter was at his apartment and when officers arrived at the location, they found the door open and the suspect leaving the apartment with a cigar in one hand and a phone in the other. The police officer asked the man what his name was and he stated “I’m the one you are looking for.” According to the report, he set down his belongings and put his hands behind his back. Officers located the gun used in the shooting and also ammunition in the apartment.

One of the victims told police he was cutting the hedges when he was shot and the other victim was talking to him while he worked. In the report, police state that the suspect fired the gun from inside his bedroom. The window screen in the suspect’s bedroom had 5 holes, the report states.

Chief Lane says the two victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims was a juvenile who has since been released and the other victim was going into surgery Saturday.