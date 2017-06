DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Dillon Police are investigating after two people were shot Saturday night on West Jackson Street in Dillon.

According to Dillon Police Chief David Lane it happened about 7:15pm Saturday night.

Chief Lane says the two victims were taken to the hospital. One of the victims was a juvenile who has since been released; the other victim is going into surgery.

Chief Lane says the suspect is in custody awaiting charges.

Count on News13 for updates.