7-year-old boy dies after shots fired into SUV in Durham, police say

Source: WNCN

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A young child died after being shot while in an SUV with five other adults and four other children in Durham on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported just after 5 p.m. near the 3200 block of Guess Road at West Carver Street, police said in a news release.

“Officers responded to a shooting call and upon arrival, they discovered the child who was possibly shot while inside a vehicle,” said police, who initially reported the incident happened at the Tokyo Express restaurant.

Police later said the 7-year-old boy who was shot just after 5 p.m. died around 5:45 p.m. after he was shot in a Honda Pilot SUV that was leaving a local pool.

Shots were fired into the SUV at Hillandale Road and Peppertree Street, police said.

The driver of the SUV tried to get the child to a nearby hospital, but the SUV had a flat tire from the gunfire and the vehicle stopped near the Tokyo Express restaurant.

Police responded to that scene and the child was taken to a hospital, but he later died.

The boy’s father was among the adults in the SUV, police said.

A follow-up investigation is underway, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

